Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for portraying the character Keshava in Pushpa: The Rise, has reportedly been arrested by Panjagutta Police. The arrest is in connection to his alleged involvement in abetting the suicide of a junior artiste. Reports indicate that Jagadeesh was in a live-in relationship with the late junior artiste, and the family of the deceased has accused him of blackmailing and harassing their daughter, which allegedly led to her tragic decision to end her life. She died by suicide on November 29. Jailer Actor Vinayakan Arrested by Kerala Police for Allegedly Creating Ruckus at Police Station While Drunk.

Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Arrested

#Jagadeesh, the actor who played the role of Kesava in #Pushpa, has been arrested by Punjagutta Police. According to media reports, he is accused of making threats to a junior artist, which reportedly resulted in her tragic suicide. pic.twitter.com/bsFQKCSsF7 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)