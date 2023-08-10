Jailer released in theatres today and Rajinikanth’s fans thronged in theatres to watch first day first show. There are videos surfaced online that shows fans bursting crackers and dancing outside theatres in Chennai to celebrate the release of the film. Here’s another viral video that shows fans in cinema hall screaming with joy when the promo of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo was played during the screening of Jailer. Leo promo was reportedly played during the interval of Nelson Dilipkumar’s film. Jailer: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Fans Dance Outside Theatres in Chennai To Celebrate the Release of His Action-Entertainer (Watch Video).

Promo Of Leo Film Played During Jailer Screening

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)