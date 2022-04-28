Dijo Jose Antony’s directorial Jana Gana Mana has been lauded for its engaging content and brilliant performances from the star cast. The film written by Sharis Mohammed stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. The film also features Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Pasupathy among others in key roles. The Malayalam film, which released in theatres today, has been labelled as an engaging political thriller by critics. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Jana Gana Mana Movie Review: Twitterati Declare Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramood’s Malayalam Film A Well-Written Thriller.

Time Of India – Those who love a good political crime thriller inspired from real-life incidents can feast on Jana Gana Mana, that teaches you to think, question, challenge and more as a common man who consumes news at its face value.

Onmanorama – Prithviraj as Arvind Swaminathan is laudable as a lawyer who walks with a crutch and some very deep emotional scars. His appearance comes at an unexpected time in the movie.

OTT Play – Dijo, who is only directing his second film after Queen, uses a clever approach to narrate the tale, which despite being socially relevant and filled with hard-hitting truths is ultimately packaged as an entertainer.

The Week – The political drama makes you rethink about some of the major national headlines (if you track the news) and viral social media campaigns that shook the country over the past few years.

