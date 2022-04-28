Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood teamed up once again for the Malayalam thriller Jana Gana Mana, which released in theatres today. Written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film has been declared as a well-written thriller by Twitterati. From the performances to the narrative to direction, Jana Gana Mana has received a thumbs up from the audience. Jana Gana Mana Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Fights for Justice in This Dijo Jose Antony Directorial (Watch Video).

Engaging Screenplay

#JanaGanaMana : Good first half with a relevant theme being picked up by the team aided with engaging screenplay and neat direction. Suraaj is the show runner so far with a compelling performance. Meanwhile the main man has just given a glimpse. — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) April 28, 2022

Unpredictable Plot Twists

#JanaGanaMana marks another fantastic achievement in the filmography of Prithviraj and Suraj. Many clap-worthy moments, unpredictable plot twists, piercing questions about the raging issues in the country raised, and the promise of an exciting sequel. Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/xlBg0nioqE — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) April 28, 2022

Strong Performances

#JanaGanaMana(3.5/5)-While the 1st half works upon campus elements,2nd half is more of an intense court drama.Strong performance by Suraj & Prithviraj.Very serious & relevant subject well handled by director/writer. Technical side and bgm good. Duration could have been trimmed. — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) April 28, 2022

Well Paced First Half

A Slow burning but well paced first half. Interesting ✌️ Well elevated Interval block 🔥#JanaGanaMana pic.twitter.com/4Cpm1fJuun — Sri Na7h (@Sri_Na7h) April 28, 2022

A Good Theme

#JanaGanaMana ~ #Dijo & #Sharis created a good theme which is enacted well by @PrithviOfficial. His Powerhouse perfomance is the backbone of the film. #Suraj & #Mamtha supported well with their roles. BGM by #JakesBejoy is apt for a commercial thriller. Awaiting for the sequel ✌️ — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) April 28, 2022

