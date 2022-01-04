Jiiva, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film 83, has shared the poster of his upcoming film titled Varalaru Mukkiyam. On the occasion of his birthday, he shared his first look from the film that is helmed by Santhosh Rajan. The film will be bankrolled by the actor’s father RB Choudary under the banner Super Good Films. The actor is all smiles in this poster that giving major festive vibes.

Jiiva’s First Look From Varalaru Mukkiyam

Super Good Films RB Choudary presents A Santhosh Rajan Directorial “Varalaru Mukkiyam” pic.twitter.com/z1Oueu4Nom — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)