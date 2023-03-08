There were reports doing rounds that Jr NTR would be teaming up with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran for a two-part project. The RRR star’s team has issued clarification on the speculations and denied all reports. The statement read, “Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran's film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations.” After Vaadivaasal, Vetrimaaran To Team Up With Jr NTR for a Two-Part Project – Reports.

Statement On Jr NTR’s Project With Dhanush And Vetrimaaran

.#JrNTR is not collaborating with #Dhanush for a film. The former’s team has issued a statement, “Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran’s film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false…” #viral pic.twitter.com/Jw6aql5Wnr — HT City (@htcity) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)