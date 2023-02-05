Vetrimaaran is known for helming projects such as Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, Asuran among others. He is currently busy with Vaadivaasal that stars Suriya in the leading role. Reports are doing rounds that after Vaadivaasal, the ace filmmaker would be teaming up with Jr NTR for a two-part project. It is speculated that Vetrimaaran presented three scripts to the RRR star and the one with dual lead cast was zeroed down by the actor. It is also reported that the other part will feature Dhanush. However, there’s no official announcement on it yet. Vaadivaasal: Pictures Of Suriya From The Sets Of Vetrimaaran’s Film Surface Online.

Vetrimaaran And Jr NTR

Buzz: Director #VetriMaaran presented 3 scripts to @tarak9999 and one was selected with a dual lead cast. #JrNTR will star in one part and @dhanushkraja on the other. This highly anticipated 2-part project will start rolling once his #VaadiVaasal is finished. — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 5, 2023

