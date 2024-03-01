Actor, politician and former IAS officer K Shivaram is no more. The veteran Kannada actor passed away at a private hospital in the city on Thursday (February 29). He was 70. Shivarama was known for his roles in Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake (1993) and Tiger (2017). As per reports, he was battling multiple health issues in a private hospital. His last rites will be held on March 1. May his soul RIP. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

K Shivaram Passes Away:

