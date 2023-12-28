Actor-politician Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023. The founder-leader of DMDK had been unwell for quite some time. The party released a statement citing that the 71-year-old was put on ventilator support and diagnostic tests revealed a coronavirus infection. According to a report from PTI, Vijayakanth died in Chennai following an illness. Vijayakanth Health Update: Actor-Politician Discharged and Returns Home After Making Full Recovery, Hospital Issues Statement.

Vijayakanth Passes Away

Actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai following illness: Hospital sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2023

Captain Vijayakanth

Captain tests positive for Covid☹️…Get Well soon Captain!!! pic.twitter.com/SyblvHYdMd — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 28, 2023

