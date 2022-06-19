Kajal Aggarwal has turned a year older today. The actress started with the celebrations already and given glimpse of the same on social media. She has shared pictures from her pre-birthday dinner date and they are unmissable. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Did You Know The Magadheera Fame Actress Had Shared Screen Space With Aishwarya Rai In Her Debut Film?

Kajal Aggarwal Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)