Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal have often given sibling goals. Be it family or any other social gathering, this sister squad have a great time together. The Aggarwal sisters are loved by all and fans wait to catch a glimpse of the beauties. Kajal, sharing a series of pictures, has shared a sweet birthday note for her sister whom she calls as ‘the most gracious, gorgeous and kindest person’. Even Nisha has responded to Kajal saying, “Best wishes ever thank u so much bayvee. I hope u know I feel the same for u too. Lots of love right back”.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday Note For Nisha Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

