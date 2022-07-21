Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and unveiled that he is honoured to receive the Golden Visa from UAE. He shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting talents and creative people." Tovino Thomas Is ‘Honored and Humbled’ to Receive the Golden Visa From UAE Government.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)