The inauguration of Keraleeyam 2023 at Trivandrum was a star-studded event, graced by the presence of notable personalities. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, renowned actors Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, among others, came together for the grand opening. Keraleeyam is a cultural event that highlights the rich traditions and art forms of Kerala, and their participation in the inauguration reflects its significance in celebrating the state's cultural heritage.

Check Out Pics from Keraleeyam 2023:

