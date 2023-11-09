Kannur Squad recently surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. The Malayalam investigative thriller, which released in theatres on September 28, is now all set to arrive on the OTT platform. It is confirmed that this Mammootty-starrer will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 17. The streaming giant shared a poster of Roby Varghese Raj directorial on their X handle and stated, “Kannur Squad: The Mega Squad – Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from November 17th.” Kannur Squad Box Office: Mammootty’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide! Makers Thank Fans for ‘Unwavering Support’.

