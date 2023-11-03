Kannur Squad hit the big screens on September 28. The Malayalam crime investigation thriller starring Mammootty in the leading role has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide. The makers thanked fans for the ‘unwavering support’. A statement was issued on its collection that read, “Kannur Squad has crossed the 100 Crores milestone in terms of worldwide business!” Kannur Squad: Mammootty Unveils BTS Secrets of Set Design, Makeup, and Choreography (Watch Video).

Kannur Squad Box Office

We're ecstatic to announce that our Kannur squad has crossed the 100 Crores milestone in terms of worldwide business! Heartfelt thanks to our amazing audience for your unwavering support, which has been the true driving force behind this historic success. Here's to more… pic.twitter.com/th2poj4RsL — MammoottyKampany (@MKampanyOffl) November 2, 2023

