The arrest of journalists Pogadadanda Revathi and Thanvi Yadav in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders and journalists accusing the Congress-led Telangana government of suppressing press freedom. The duo was reportedly detained at 5 AM for sharing a video of a farmer criticising the government. BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed Rahul Gandhi, questioning his commitment to democracy, saying, “Is this your ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’?” KTR further reminded Rahul of the Constitution’s guarantee of free speech, while BRS MLC K Kavitha condemned CM Revanth Reddy for allegedly silencing dissent. 'Proud of My Tech Background': KT Rama Rao Hits Back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Calling Him IT Employee.

Journalists Arrested in Telangana 

KTR Slams Government 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)