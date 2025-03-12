The arrest of journalists Pogadadanda Revathi and Thanvi Yadav in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders and journalists accusing the Congress-led Telangana government of suppressing press freedom. The duo was reportedly detained at 5 AM for sharing a video of a farmer criticising the government. BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed Rahul Gandhi, questioning his commitment to democracy, saying, “Is this your ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’?” KTR further reminded Rahul of the Constitution’s guarantee of free speech, while BRS MLC K Kavitha condemned CM Revanth Reddy for allegedly silencing dissent. 'Proud of My Tech Background': KT Rama Rao Hits Back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Calling Him IT Employee.

Journalists Arrested in Telangana

𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀. Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended two accused persons in Cr. No.527/2025 U/Sec 67 IT Act, Sec 111, 61(2), 353(2), 352 of BNS by name 1) Pogadadanda Revathi… pic.twitter.com/MNWXwVRshD — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 12, 2025

KTR Slams Government

Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” ? @RahulGandhi Ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you… https://t.co/DW1EP0JYCU — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)