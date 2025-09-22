Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is currently going through a tough period as her mother, Geetha Radha, died on Sunday (September 21) at her residence. She was 86 at the time of her demise. She was suffering from age-related illnesses and other health issues for the last few years. The news of her passing was confirmed by Radikaa through a video on Instagram. The video featured some valuable moments of the actress with her mother and father. Geetha was the wife of the late veteran actor M. R. Radha, a respected figure in Kollywood. The funeral will reportedly take place at 4:30 pm at Besant Nagar Crematorium in Chennai. Robo Shankar, Tamil Actor Best Known for His Roles in ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Maari’, Dies at 46 in Chennai.

Geetha Radha, Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Mother Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar (@radikaasarathkumar)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Radikaa Sarathkumar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)