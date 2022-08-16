Renowned film critic, entertainment tracker, YouTube video jockey and film reviewer, Kaushik LM passed away on Monday (August 15) after suffering a heart attack. He was 36. The news of his death came as a shocker to many and so celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, and others expressed their condolences on his untimely demise. Check it out. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

Vijay Deverakonda

Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 15, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan

@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support 💔💔💔 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna

I am so sorry to hear this.. It’s really heart breaking.. what an absolute darling he was.. 💔 https://t.co/Otm9MUbKGw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 15, 2022

Dhanush

This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2022

Keerthy Suresh

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022

Venkat Prabhu

Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/7v0sKrc2jO — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2022

