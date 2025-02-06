February 5th is indeed a special day for football fans as the sport's greatest names, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Carlos Tevez, celebrate their birthdays. On the special occasion, the official Instagram handle of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referenced Telugu superstar Jr NTR through their post, drawing attention from cinema lovers and football enthusiasts alike. They posted a picture showing the animated avatars of the three footballers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Carlos Tevez dancing to Jr NTR's Academy Award-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR (2022). The post was captioned, "Mood when it's your birthday." Reacting to the post, the Telugu superstar wished the birthday boys on their special day. Oscars 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Original Song; Composer MM Keeravani and Lyricist Chandrabose Accept the Award (Watch Video).

FIFA Wishes Ronaldo, Neymar and Carlos Tevez on Their Birthday With Jr NTR Reference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Jr NTR Reacts to FIFA’s Insta Post

(Photo Credit: @fifaworldcup/ Instagram)

