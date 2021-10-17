It is double celebration for Keerthy Suresh’s fans! On the occasion of the actress’ birthday, the makers of the upcoming film titled Good Luck Sakhi have confirmed that the much-awaited film is all set to be released in theatres in November. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy would be seen playing the role of a sharpshooter in this movie. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

Good Luck Sakhi Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)