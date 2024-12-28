A video of actress Keerthy Suresh, who made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, is making waves on social media. In the clip, the actress is seen gently correcting the paparazzi after they call her ‘Kriti’. She calmly responds, saying, ‘Kriti Nahi... Keerthy (Not Kriti... Keerthy)’. Though she appeared a bit bothered, Keerthy still posed for the paparazzi with grace. Poornima Indrajith Shares Beautiful Moments of Keerthy Suresh–Antony Thattil From Their Hindu and Christian Wedding Ceremonies.

Keerthy Suresh Corrects Paparazzi

