Poornima Indrajith has shared never-before-seen photos of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil from their wedding celebrations, which took place in Goa on December 12, 2024. The photos capture beautiful moments from both their Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, offering a heartfelt look into the couple’s special day. In the photos, Poornima can be seen posing with the newlyweds, donning two different looks for the ceremonies. Check out all the photos below from Keerthy’s wedding day. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s ‘Icon’ Thalapathy Vijay Blesses the Couple at Their Wedding (See Pics).

Poornima Indrajith at Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ƥσσяиιмα Indrajith (@poornimaindrajith)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)