Makers have released a gripping new teaser for Paatal Lok Season 2, giving fans a glimpse of Jaideep Ahlawat’s fierce portrayal of Hathiram. In the teaser, Hathiram enters an elevator, heading to the parking lot while ominously discussing a “man who hates insects” and how he finds many insects in his bed one night. The tension escalates when the elevator unexpectedly halts midway, amplifying the eerie atmosphere. The teaser ends with the cryptic message, "he killed one insect and thought it's over .” Season one introduced Ahlawat as a disillusioned Delhi police officer who uncovers a high-profile conspiracy. Paatal Lok Season 2 also stars Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua and premieres on January 17, exclusively on Prime Video. ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2: Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag Return With New Cast for January 17 Premiere (View Poster).

Watch ‘Paatal Lok Season 2' New Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

