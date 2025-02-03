Keerthy Suresh is set to make her web series debut with Akka - a YRF production for Netflix - excluding her voice role in the animated series Bujji and Bhairava. The teaser, unveiled on February 3, 2025, offers a glimpse into this gritty, action-packed drama centred on female gangsters in South India. The series also features Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s ‘Icon’ Thalapathy Vijay Blesses the Couple at Their Wedding (See Pics).

Watch Teaser of 'Akka':

