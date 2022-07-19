Kannada actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit went down the memory lane as she shared memorable scenes from their first film together. FYI, the power couple featured together in romantic drama Moggina Manasu 14 years ago. Pandit via her heartwarming post even expressed her delight in completing these many years in the film industry. KGF Chapter 2: Pushpa’s Allu Arjun Praises Yash, Sanjay Dutt for Their Performances in the Prashanth Neel Directorial.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)