The much-awaited teaser of King of Kotha is here and fans are going to be in for a treat! This teaser video glimpses Dulquer Salmaan’s intense character, who is playing the titular role. It shows how this ‘King’ returns to save the people of Kotha and their land from the wicked ones. DQ’s character is not just oozing major retro vibes, but he is seen in action-packed avatar. He takes all the risks by bashing up the baddies in order to save his people and this badass look is going to leave you intrigued. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan among others in pivotal roles. This Malayalam film King of Kotha is all set to be released in theatres in August 2023. King of Kotha: Makers Drop Hint About ‘King’s Arrival’ With This New Poster From Dulquer Salmaan’s Gangster Film.

Watch The Teaser Of King Of Kotha Below:

