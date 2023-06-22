King of Kotha is the upcoming Malayalam gangster film directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy. The makers have dropped a new poster from this Dulquer Salmaan led film, dropping hints on the ‘King’s Arrival’. The poster features DQ’s character waiting for someone in the dark. King of Kotha is all set to be released during the time of Onam this year. King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Gangster Movie to Hit the Big Screens on Onam 2023 (View Poster).

King Of Kotha Update

