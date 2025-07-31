Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, finally hit the big screens on Thursday (July 31). The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for helming Nani's 2019 hit sports drama Jersey. Kingdom features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Hours after the film's release, social media was flooded with positive messages praising Vijay Deverakonda's performance. People who watched the film thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the action thriller. Now, Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, also gave a shout-out to him through a short and sweet message on Instagram. Taking to her Insta stories, the actress wrote, "I know how much this means to you and all those who love you @deverakonda!! MANAM KOTTINAM." ‘Kingdom’ Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance Impresses, but Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Thriller Falls Emotionally Flat, Say Critics.

Rashmika Mandanna Shows Support to Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Kingdom’ Release

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kingdom’:

