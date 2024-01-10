KJ Yesudas is one of the greatest singers in the history of Indian music. In a career spanning six decades, the iconic playback singer has recorded approximately 50,000 songs in multiple languages. The legend, who is referred as The Celestial Singer, has been honoured with National Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and many other esteemed awards. As he celebrates his 84th birthday today, fans from across the globe have showered him with heartfelt wishes. From praising his works to sharing videos of his iconic songs and penning heartfelt notes, enthusiasts have expressed their admiration on the micro-blogging platform. KJ Yesudas Birthday Special: 10 Brilliant But Tough Songs Sung by 'Gaana Gandharvan' That Are Heavenly To Listen to!

'An Inspiration'

Warmest greetings to Celestial Singer, Padma Vibhushan @drkjyesudas Ji on his 84th birthday today. An inspiration and favourite's of countless hearts. His contributions to #Indian #music 🎶 is immense. Prayers for his a long & healthy life.#HBDKJYesudas #KJYesudas pic.twitter.com/HpA813MQ0Q — SHIVA ASHTAGI (@Shiva_Ashtagii) January 10, 2024

#HBDKJYesudas

Voice Of The Legendary Singer

'Evergreen Voice'

The owner of the Evergreen voice, Happy Birthday #KJYesudas sir.. pic.twitter.com/vW5HxK3kkM — Nandhini J K (@NandhiniJK1) January 10, 2024

'Happy Birthday Dasetta'

#KJYesudas turns 84, the one who witnessed 1008 full moons... The musical myth that born as a human... The legend, maestro and a history...#HappyBirthday Dasetta... May your voice surge and flow infinitely...#HBDKJYesudas#TheGreatestOfAllTime #HappyBirthdayKJYesudas pic.twitter.com/OZpgSku9yj — Sidhardh Ramesh (@SidhardhRamesh) January 10, 2024

'Legend'

Iconic Singer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)