Tamil actor KPY Bala brought joy to a petrol bunk employee in a heartwarming gesture. Touched by the employee's story of not having a bike for years, Bala surprised him with a brand-new one. Bala visited the petrol bunk and personally gifted the motorcycle to the overwhelmed employee. The young man, initially speechless, expressed his gratitude with a hug and even requested a celebratory ride from the actor. Check out the viral video below. Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video).

KPY Bala's Heart-Melting Gesture For Petrol Bunk Employee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balan Akassh Balaiyan Jaganathan (@bjbala_kpy)

