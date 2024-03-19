Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video)

Telugu superstar NTR Jr, who is known for his role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, is currently in Goa to commence shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week. Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Orry Joins Them (Watch Video).

The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad. Devara: Part 1 also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut.

Jr NTR Off to Goa for Devara: Part 1 Shooting:

#JrNTR is off to Goa for the #Devara song shoot and a few other sequences. #JanhviKapoor and #SaifAliKhan are also part of this schedule. pic.twitter.com/9rG1MILeRT — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 18, 2024

The film marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage, which earned a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, will unfold in two parts, with the first part arriving in theatres on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. Devara: Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look From Her Telugu Film Starring NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Poster).

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

