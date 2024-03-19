Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video)

South IANS| Mar 19, 2024 02:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video)
Jr NTR (Photo Credits: X)

Telugu superstar NTR Jr, who is known for his role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, is currently in Goa to commence shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week. Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Orry Joins Them (Watch Video).

The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad. Devara: Part 1 also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut.

Jr NTR Off to Goa for Devara: Part 1 Shooting:

The film marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage, which earned a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, will unfold in two parts, with the first part arriving in theatres on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. Devara: Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look From Her Telugu Film Starring NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Poster).

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Janhvi Kapoor Actor Saif Ali Khan Devara Devara Update Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Janhvi Kapoor in Devara Koratal Siva op-five-highest-run-scorers-in-tournament-history-ahead-of-indian-premier-league-season-17-5823848.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/videos/ipl-2024-top-five-highest-run-scorers-in-tournament-history-ahead-of-indian-premier-league-season-17-5823848.html"> IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17 IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17
Close
Search

Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video)

South IANS| Mar 19, 2024 02:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video)
Jr NTR (Photo Credits: X)

Telugu superstar NTR Jr, who is known for his role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, is currently in Goa to commence shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week. Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Orry Joins Them (Watch Video).

The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad. Devara: Part 1 also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut.

Jr NTR Off to Goa for Devara: Part 1 Shooting:

The film marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage, which earned a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, will unfold in two parts, with the first part arriving in theatres on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. Devara: Janhvi Kapoor’s First Look From Her Telugu Film Starring NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Poster).

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Janhvi Kapoor Actor Saif Ali Khan Devara Devara Update Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Janhvi Kapoor in Devara Koratal Siva NTR Jr Saif Ali Khan
You might also like
LFW X FDCI: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Illuminate the Ramp With Golden Glamour As They Walk Together in Style (Watch Video)
Bollywood

LFW X FDCI: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Illuminate the Ramp With Golden Glamour As They Walk Together in Style (Watch Video)
Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Devara-Part 1 to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Upcoming Movies of the Dhadak Actress!
Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Devara-Part 1 to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Upcoming Movies of the Dhadak Actress!
Comments
Tags:
Actor Janhvi Kapoor Actor Saif Ali Khan Devara Devara Update Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Janhvi Kapoor in Devara Koratal Siva NTR Jr Saif Ali Khan
You might also like
LFW X FDCI: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Illuminate the Ramp With Golden Glamour As They Walk Together in Style (Watch Video)
Bollywood

LFW X FDCI: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Illuminate the Ramp With Golden Glamour As They Walk Together in Style (Watch Video)
Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Devara-Part 1 to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Upcoming Movies of the Dhadak Actress!
Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Devara-Part 1 to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Upcoming Movies of the Dhadak Actress!
Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Actress' Love Affair With Fashion Is Extremely Edgy and Voguish (See Pics)
Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Actress' Love Affair With Fashion Is Extremely Edgy and Voguish (See Pics)
Valentine's Day 2024 Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Deepika Padukone Red Outfits To Wear For Your Date Night
Fashion

Valentine's Day 2024 Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Deepika Padukone Red Outfits To Wear For Your Date Night
Google Trends Google Trends
Hardik Pandya
20K+ searches
Imad Wasim
10K+ searches
Narzo 70 Pro 5G
10K+ searches
Pashupati Paras
10K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Hardik Pandya
20K+ searches
Imad Wasim
10K+ searches
Narzo 70 Pro 5G
10K+ searches
Pashupati Paras
10K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma