A regular movie night turned chaotic at Mukunda Theatre in Mahabubabad, Telangana, when a portion of the ceiling collapsed during a Wednesday night screening of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Several cinegoers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. A viral video captured the aftermath—debris strewn across front rows and frightened viewers scrambling to safety. Shockingly, the film continued playing even as injured patrons cried for help. Furious moviegoers confronted the theatre staff, accusing them of negligence and demanding accountability. Many expressed outrage that such a mishap could occur in a public space meant for family entertainment. Authorities are expected to investigate safety lapses and take appropriate action against the theatre’s management. ‘Kuberaa’: Sekhar Kammula’s Film Becomes Unstoppable Blockbuster As Worldwide Box Office Crosses INR 100 Crore, Chiranjeevi Showers Praise on Dhanush.

Kuberaa Screening Turns Tragic

