Lakshmi Manchu is thrilled to share screen space for the very first time with her dad, veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu. The actress shared the good news to all her fans on social media with an emotional note. She mentioned in her post, “I am so grateful to the universe, my angels and my ancestors for guiding me and making me so capable enough for this day.”

Lakshmi Manchu With Mohan Babu

Today is a day I have always dreamt of living and here it is. I ll be sharing the screen with none other than my dad for the very first time. I am so grateful to the universe, my angels and my ancestors for guiding me and making me so capable enough for this day. #blissed pic.twitter.com/UwsaNzCwSI — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 12, 2022

Launch Ceremony

The film, which is being jointly produced by Sri Lakshmiprasanna Pictures & Manchu Entertainment, has completed Pooja on 12th February. https://t.co/OIMXC4xfne @LakshmiManchu @saravananpro pic.twitter.com/TTnULARtmY — cinemapluz (@cinemapluz11) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)