Despite being summoned by the Chennai police to address the matter, Mansoor Ali Khan has refused to appear, citing medical reasons. Chennai police has taken legal action against the Tamil actor following an FIR filed against him for making offensive and derogatory remarks about Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. The All Women Police Station at Thousand Lights charged Khan with offenses related to sexual harassment and the intention to outrage the modesty of a woman. Mansoor Ali Khan Lands in Trouble; Chennai Police Registers Case Against Leo Actor For His Derogatory Comments About Trisha Krishnan.

Mansoor Ali Khan Refuses To Appear Before Chennai Police

