The Chennai Police registered a case days after actress Trisha Krishnan slammed her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory and disrespectful remarks against her. According to ANI, the Nungambakkam Police have filed charges against Khan under sections 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). For those unaware, the controversy began after a viral video surfaced, showing Khan expressing a desire to reenact a 'rape scene' with the actress in Leo, reminiscent of scenes in his previous films. Trisha strongly condemned Khan for his distasteful remark, and several actors have rallied in support of her, denouncing Mansoor for his inappropriate and shameful comments. Chiranjeevi Slams Mansoor Ali Khan's 'Sexist' Comments Against Trisha, Calls It 'Distasteful and Disgusting'.

Check Out ANI Post Here:

Nungambakkam Police registers a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory comments on actress Trisha Krishnan. Case has been registered under sections 354A and 509 of IPC : Chennai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Check Trisha Krishnan's Post:

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)