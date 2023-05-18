If reports are to be true than Sanjay Dutt to play Thalapathy Vijay's father in Leo. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will play the role of gangsters in the upcoming film. Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video)

