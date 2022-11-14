Mamta Mohandas’ upcoming film has been titled Live and its title poster has been launched on the occasion of the actress’ birthday. The actress would be sharing screen space with Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier in the social–thriller. Take a look at the title poster of the film helmed by VK Prakash.

Live Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)