The moment all Dhanush fans have been waiting for is finally here! As the makers of his upcoming Tamil film Maaran have released its official trailer today (February 28). Helmed by Karthick Naren, the movie revolves around Dhanush as the righteous journalist who locks horns with a politician after unmasking his truth. Going by the video, the movie looks massy AF. Maaran releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. Maaran: New Stills From Dhanush’s Upcoming Tamil Film Take the Internet by Storm!

Watch Maaran Trailer:

