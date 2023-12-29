The BJP leadership in Kerala has appointed Malayalam actor-director Major Ravi, a recent party entrant, as one of its State Vice Presidents. Major Ravi, a former army officer and NSG commando, who shifted to the film industry following a 20-year military career. Notably, he led Operation One Eyed Jack, to catch the suspect in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Back in 2021, he briefly joined the Congress but departed due to disagreements with the leadership. Kichcha Sudeep Sparks Rumours of Joining Politics After Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Attends Dinner at His Residence.

Major Ravi becomes BJP's VP in Kerala:

Kerala News - Former NSG commando & Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi joined BJP. pic.twitter.com/ApKBoPpP14 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 28, 2023

