In a surprise political turn in Ambarnath, the local BJP unit has joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the ruling alliance in the municipal council, sidelining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena despite it emerging as the single largest party. The Shiv Sena, which won 27 of the total seats, had been widely expected to align with the BJP after the polls, but the BJP instead stitched together a post-election coalition with the Congress, which has 14 councillors, and the NCP, which holds four seats. The move has triggered sharp protests from the Shiv Sena, a BJP ally in the ruling Mahayuti at the state level. With the new alliance in place, the Sena will now sit in the opposition in a council it had governed for over three decades. The BJP, which secured 14 seats, also clinched the council president’s post, with its candidate Tejashree Karanjule defeating the Shiv Sena nominee. Hidayatullah Patel Murder Case: Maharashtra Congress Vice President Dies After Being Stabbed at Mosque in Akola.

BJP Joins Hands With Congress To Keep Eknath Shinde–Led Shiv Sena at Bay in Ambarnath

BJP-Cong alliance???! Probably for the first time in any part of the country, BJP and Cong have for now at least come together in the Ambernath municipal council to control power and keep BJP ally Shiv Sena out! As is now apparent in Maharashtra , local body polls mein kuch bhi… pic.twitter.com/br3gjfc2vo — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

