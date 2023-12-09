Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sanjeevan, celebrated for her contributions to both film and television, tragically passed away in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on November 8. Lakshmika Sanjeevan was just 24. Her sudden demise, reportedly due to a heart attack. She gained fame for portraying Panchami in Kakka, a narrative highlighting the challenges faced by marginalized communities. Ryan O'Neal, Oscar-Nominated Actor of Love Story, Dies at 82.

Lakshika Sajeevan Dies At 24:

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan has passed away from a sudden heart attack. She was only 24.https://t.co/WBPoFlotEu#lakshmikasajeevan — ET Panache (@ETPanache) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)