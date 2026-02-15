Actress Sara Arjun celebrated Maha Shivaratri 2026 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, joining thousands of devotees for the all-night observance led by Sadhguru. An alumna of the Isha Foundation Home School, Sara said this marked her fourth Shivaratri at the Isha Yoga Centre. “It is a pleasure to be at this space, at this time. I think it is such a privilege for all of us,” she shared. “Today was a very special day. I got to do the Panchamrut Kriya… I am still spell bound.” The celebrations began at 6 PM on February 15 and continued until 6 AM, blending meditation, music and sacred practices dedicated to Lord Shiva. ‘Dhurandhar’: Sara Arjun on 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh; Know Upcoming Films of Breakout Star!

Sara Arjun at Isha Foundation - Watch Video

Sara Arjun Celebrates Maha Shivaratri 2026 - Watch Video

Sara Arjun Celebrates Maha Shivaratri 2026 - Watch Video

