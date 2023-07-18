Recently, director Ajay Bhupathi unveiled the teaser of his upcoming pan Indian film Mangalavaaram. The director reunites with Payal Rajput, the female lead from RX100. The action-thriller is set in the 1990s and promises a thrilling ride for the audience. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, the team of Mangalavaaram wrapped their 99 day shoot on June 12 and now heading towards post-production. Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Character as a Dance Teacher in Ajay Bhupathi’s Film.

Check Out Mangalavaaram Teaser Here:

‘RX 100’ DIRECTOR AJAY BHUPATHI UNVEILS TEASER OF PAN-INDIA FILM… Director #AjayBhupathi - known for the pathbreaking #Telugu film #RX100 - unveils the teaser of his PAN-#India film #Mangalavaaram… Reunites with #PayalRajput, the female lead of #RX100. HINDI Teaser 🔗:… pic.twitter.com/MKSolTCsxH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2023

