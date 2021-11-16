Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features an ensemble cast with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, Lalettan will be seen playing the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in this film. The superstar has shared co-star Keerthy Suresh’s look from the film and the actress looks charming and valiant as Aarcha. The actress looks regal in traditional clothing and jewels. The film produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas with Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group as co-producers will hit theatres on December 2.

Keerthy Suresh’s Look in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

