It was a while back when it was made official that Mohanlal's film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will not release in theatres and instead will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Now, as per LetsOTT Global, the makers of the epic historical drama are likely to release the war film on December 24. However, to note, nothing as such has been confirmed yet. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is said to be made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Marakkar Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)