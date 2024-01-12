Atlee, the director of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, shared his thoughts on the newly released film, Merry Christmas. He expressed his admiration on Twitter, praising the film directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Atlee commended Sethupathi's "pure class" performance and described the film as a "beautiful love story with an amazing thriller." He lauded Sriram Raghavan, stating that Merry Christmas is a "pure classic" and added a "blockbuster feather" to the director's cap. Atlee also complimented Katrina Kaif's stunning work in the film. Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Nail-Biting Suspense' Wins Netizens' Hearts, X Users Label It As 'Best Thriller'.

Atlee's X Post Praising Merry Christmas Movie

#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring… pic.twitter.com/vmgzbz2Jzq — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 12, 2024

