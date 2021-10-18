Actor Sasikumar and Samuthirakani's MGR Magan which was earlier set to release on April 23 and then got postponed due to the new lockdown restrictions will now release on an OTT platform. The village drama reportedly will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali.

Direct OTT release, Diwali 2021. pic.twitter.com/i0dJQdGzPk — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 18, 2021

