South superstar Mohanlal has come up with his special chicken recipe for fans and he cooks it for them giving instructions in this five-minute video. Yes, the Drishyam star takes the Chef's way and presents an amazing cooking video mentioning all the ingredients required for this delicious cuisine. In the end, wife Suchitra gives her stamp of approval by tasting it.

Mohanlal's Special Chicken Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

