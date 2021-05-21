Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday today (May 21). The legendary star has had a prolific career in showbiz spanning over four decades. Reportedly, he has also acted in more than 340 films. And as the superstar turns a year older today, his fraternity friends did not miss out on wishing him. Let's check out a few celebrity wishes for Mohanlal aka Lalettan below.

Nivin Pauly

Aju Varghese

Tovino Thomas

Kunchacko Boban

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

Asif Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asif Ali (@asifali)

Unni Mukundan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan)

Prithviraj Sukumaran

This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qD1S1E0isH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 20, 2021

