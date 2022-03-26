Legendary singer-composer AR Rahman has released a new track titled “Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye”. It is a Tamil anthem penned by Thamarai. The song is a beautiful tribute to the Tamil culture and the music video gives a glimpse of it. This anthem has been crooned by AR Rahman, Saindhavi Prakash, Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, Amina Rafiq, Gabriella Sellus and Poovayar.

Watch The Music Video Of Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye Below:

